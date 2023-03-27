LOOK: Celebrities become fans at Blackpink's PH shows

Some Filipino celebrities enjoyed the two-day concert of hit K-pop girl group Blackpink over the weekend March 25 and 26, 2023 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

In an Instagram story, actress Kyline Alcantara shared a photo with "Annaliza" co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Denise Laurel.

Kyline Alcantara together with Andrea Brillantes and Denise Laurel during the Blackpink concert last March 25 and 26, 2023. Screenshot from Alcantara's Instagram stories.

"Unexpected reunion," Alcantara said in the caption posing with her co-stars.

It was a night to remember for Brillantes as her favorite K-pop group helped her invite her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date for the upcoming Star Magic prom.

“Please go to prom with that girl,” said Rosé, who then read the sign: “I just wanna ask Ricci Rivero, will you go to prom with Andrea?”

Brillantes then received a "yes" from Rivero. “Aww, so cute. Congratulations,” Lisa said.

Doug Kramer and daughters Kendra and Scarlett were also present in the event.

Mimiyuuuh could also not contain his emotions after the concert as an avid fan of the girl group.

"SOBRANG SAYA KO NITONG ARAW NA ‘TO! MAHAL NA MAHAL NAMIN KAYO @blackpinkofficial ! Thank you for making my year already," Mimiyuuuh said in the caption.

It was also a family moment for Isabel Oli and John Prats with their daughter, Feather.

"What an incredible night with my hubby @johnprats and daughter @featherprats at the @blackpinkofficial concert! We laughed, sang, and enjoyed every bit of it - such a special bonding experience that I’ll forever cherish. From laughter, music, and joy-filled memories, #Parenting never looked so good. If you’re looking for moments that will last a lifetime, share them with your family and friends," Oli said in the caption.

"Aaaand to #blackpink … we’re blown away! Your performance was spectacular. Passion and perfection - that’s what you showed us on stage. We can’t get over how inspiring and beautiful the performance was - so much talent and you are all sooo pretty!"

"Super fun day with my 2 girls! @blackpinkofficial day! Blackpink black in your area! Naging fan narin ako. Hahahaha. Happy ako na happy kayo wifey @isabeloliprats ni @featherprats . I love you sooo much guys!" Prats added.

Alexa Ilacad also shared moments of the concert. She was joined by fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate KD Estrada.

"Darna" stars Jane De Leon and Janella Salvador were also spotted by some fans attending the concert.

Other stars who were also spotted at the concert were Zeinab Harake, Kakai Bautista, and Michele Gumabao.

Blackpink's two-night show in the country is part of their "Born Pink" world tour.

