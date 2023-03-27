MANILA -- It was a night to remember for Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes as her favorite group Blackpink helped her invite her boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date for the upcoming Star Magic prom.

During the March 26 concert of Blackpink at the Philippine Arena, members of the South Korean all-girl superstar group noticed Brillantes' placard asking basketball player Rivero to be her prom date.



Brillantes and Rivero were two of the thousands of Filo Blinks who watched the second night of Blackpink's concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.



ROSÉ and LISA noticing fans— Filipino actors and actress Ricci Rivero and Andrea Brillantes.



“Please go to prom with that girl,” said Rosé, who then read the sign: “I just wanna ask Ricci Rivero, will you go to prom with Andrea?”

Brillantes then received a "yes" from Rivero.

“Aww, so cute. Congratulations,” Lisa said.

Blackpink's 2-night show in the country is part of their "Born Pink" world tour.

It was April last year when Rivero asked Brillantes to be his girlfriend after a basketball game.

The upcoming Star Magical Prom will happen on March 30.

