ABS-CBN’s Star Magic to hold prom night on March 30

MANILA – Kapamilya fans are in for a new treat this month as the talent agency of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, teased about its upcoming special event.

ABS-CBN released a save-the-date teaser on Friday for the upcoming Star Magical Prom= on March 30.

Simply described as a “magical night,” no other details were disclosed so far.

The upcoming prom night comes just several months after the Star Magical Christmas event last November.

More than 100 Star Magic talents gathered at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel last year for a thanksgiving event dubbed the Star Magical Christmas to celebrate the holiday season.

Dressed in their wonderful and creative Christmas outfits, the event also marked the ABS-CBN talent management arm’s 30th anniversary.

Funds raised during the event went to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

