WATCH: Kapamilya talents have fun at Star Magical Christmas

MANILA – Star Magic talents gathered at the ballroom of the Sheraton Manila Hotel on Sunday for a thanksgiving event dubbed the "Star Magical Christmas" to celebrate the holiday season.

Dressed in their wonderful and creative Christmas outfits, the event also marked the ABS-CBN talent management arm’s 30th anniversary.

Nice Print released a video documenting the party, which also included speeches from ABS-CBN top executives Carlo Katigbak and Mark Lopez.

“This is the first time in two years na tumayo ako dito in front of a big crowd like this. I think this only means one thing -- that being here together in a crowd like this, that means things will come back to normal very soon,” Lopez said.

“How time flies, 30 years. I can’t imagine how time has just passed. From the ABS family to your families, maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat. Mahal namin kayong lahat,” he added.

As for Katigbak, he said: “Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat sa lahat ng ginagawa niyo para sa pamilya natin dito sa ABS. Mahal na mahal namin kayo at hindi rin namin malilimutan ang pagmamahal na ipinakita niyo sa amin. From the bottom of our hears, maraming salamat Kapamilya. Merry Christmas.”

More than 100 artists of Star Magic graced the event, which is a first major gathering for Kapamilya stars since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.