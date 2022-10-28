Blackpink to stage 2-night PH concert in March 2023

MANILA -- K-pop superstars Blackpink will be having a two-night show in the Philippines in March 2023 as part of their "Born Pink" world tour.

Blackpink confirmed that they will be adding a new show in the country on a social media post on Friday afternoon.

The two shows will happen on March 25 and 26 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

It was just last August when the Korean group announced the dates and cities for its upcoming "Born Pink" world tour.

Aside from their concert in Bulacan, the group will also stage concerts in Bangkok, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Jakarta.

The four-member group composed of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo had just released their new album "Born Pink."

Managed by YG Entertainment, Blackpink debuted in August 2016 with the single album "Square One," which spawned the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah."

