MANILA -- Athlete and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Michael Ver Comaling is overwhelmed with the amount of support and attention he is getting after his stint on the reality show.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, Comaling revealed that he is amazed with the popularity of "PBB" which has trickled down to every housemate that graced the series just like him.

Staying inside the famous yellow house for nearly three months, Comaling etched his name on avid viewers of "PBB" with his strong will to win every task of Big Brother, as well as his closeness to fellow Top 5 finisher in the adult edition Seham Daghlas.

Comaling said he was clueless that some supporters have already been shipping them as a love team on social media while they were still inside the house.

It stemmed from the admission of Daghlas that she likes the Southeast Asian Games 2019 gold medalist -- and that he felt the same way.

"Sa totoo lang inside of the house, I thought wala pong sila. They had no love team. I did not feel that sa totoo lang. Seham told me that na she likes me and then I also said na I also like you. Pangit naman sabihin ko na I'm not sure," Comaling said.

"Pero totoo naman din, totoo naman what I felt. I was just true to myself. True to what I feel."

When they finally returned to the outside world, Comaling was surprised to see fans welcome them and identiying themselves as "VerHam" supporters.

He recalled how he tried to make fun out of it, telling them to hide because of the other fan club that is rooting for the tandem of Daghlas and Zach Guerrero.

"We were shocked about that. I was so shocked na may love team na pala... Inside the house, we were like just doing our thing. What we felt with each other, we just said it. I was not hiding anything dun," he shared.

The apparent "love triangle" has also gained its own supporters, calling the trio as "HamVerGuer," much to the delight of Comaling.

In the same interview, Comaling defended himself from critics, who disliked his competitive attitude in "PBB," explaining how his athletic background shaped him to always strive to win.

"When I was an athlete po, strict po talaga. Mas strict pa po 'yung coach ko kesa sa mama't papa ko. Kaya I always do my best po... 'di ko na mabilang mga competitions na nasalihan ko, 500 competitions na nasalihan ko, majority of them, ako ang panalo," he narrated.

"To maintain that, you need to have a specific mindset in order for you to win in every competition. You have to love winning. Kasi what you love, you will have. Kung gusto mo 'yung losing e 'di losing always na sa 'yo," he added.

Comaling also opened up about his "PBB" journey, recalling some memorable experiences inside the house; his life as an athlete; and what fans can expect from him.