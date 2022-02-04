Screengrabs from Kapamilya Online Live

Athlete Michael Ver Comaling showed frustration after losing a game inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

Comaling could not hide his disappointment after his group, “Team Macaraan,” lost the first of two battles wherein the winning team would win an immunity for the next nomination night.

“It's weird thing kasi pag natatalo talaga ako. Nagpa-flashback yung bad things. I just hate losing talaga. I'm sorry, guys. Kasi everytime na naglu-lose ako, nagpa-flashback sakin yung things I should've done,” he admitted to his fellow housemates.

To release the emotion, Isabel Laohoo encouraged Comaling to shout his frustrations in the pool area and do push-ups.

Comaling followed the advice of Laohoo and did push-ups until he felt he was okay.

According to the athlete, he used to cry or shout whenever he loses a competition but it also motivates him to do better.

“Nagagalit lang po ako sa sarili ko. I release my anger po, nagpu-push up. Para marelease yung energy na dapat ilabas,” Comaling explained.

“Sometimes pag natatalo po ako sa competition umiiyak po ako. Sumisigaw. Pero after nun, it motivates me to do better next time.”

Meanwhile, “Team Macaraan” leader Jaye appeared to have blamed himself for losing the battle as Nathan Juan approached him to lift his spirit up.

Juane reminded Macaraan that he did nothing wrong in the task as a leader but games always have a winner and a loser.

“I feel sad lang na nakikita ko si Michael na ganon dahil sa nangyari. I trusted them naman sa mga desisyon nila,” a teary-eyed Macaraan said.

Macaraan, who lives in Italy, went to the girls’ bedroom to talk to Gin Regidor, who was also blaming herself for losing the game.

Regidor also opened up about what she noticed from the winning team of Juane in the match.

“Yung nakakainggit sa kanila, they are just having fun. Hindi ko na-feel sa group natin. Lahat ng strong personality nasa group natin,” she said.

In the end, “Team Macaraan” went on to win the second game with a good margin en route to winning the entire challenge – assuring all of the members of a longer stay in the reality show.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.