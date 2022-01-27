‘PBB’: Michael Ver tears up as housemates support him as ‘boss’

Watch more on iWantTFC

Athlete-model Michael Ver Comaling was reduced to tears after his fellow housemates defended him as their weekly task’s “boss” on “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Comaling teared up in one of their “board meetings” as most of his co-housemates backed him up as their leader after three of them insinuated a leadership change.

Nathan Juane stood up and supported Comaling as he cited the athlete’s credentials and strength that befits a boss.

“To be a leader, you always become a servant first. That's Michael Ver, always listening. You can see how he listens to everyone,” Juane said.

However, he admitted that he understood that others also want to take over the position as it will also give the sitting boss the immunity for the nomination night.

“I would be liar kung sasabihin nating ayaw natin nung immunity. We all want it. This is the name of the game. If you want to be a boss, then, step up,” Juane challenged other housemates.

This brought Comaling to tears as he thanked those who chose him to be their leader.

“First of all, I would like thank you. I'm just happy coz you see me as a leader. For me, myself, I don't really see me… Something is snapping in me na, 'Mike you can do this. Kaya mo 'to because the housemates believe you,’” he said.

“Thank you for believing in me... It's a very difficult task. Maraming salamat for trusting me.”

Laziz Rustamov also echoed what Juane said and acknowledged how Comaling listens to all of them and makes them comfortable to speak their minds.

“Last night, we did a great job. I really like how you listen to everyone. You made everyone comfortable to speak out. This is very important as a boss. You did a very good job,” Rustamov said.

For their fourth weekly task, the housemates have to set up an online start-up company, where they need to sell original products to earn at least P75,000.

Comaling was voted to be the boss after receiving the majority of the votes. However, Big Brother gave the three new housemates – Andrei King, Kathleen Agir, and Roque Coting — a secret task to steal the position of the boss.

Should they fail to become a boss, they will be automatically nominated this weekend.

