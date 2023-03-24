MANILA -- Tickets to Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo's concert at the Big Dome this coming May are now sold out.

This happened less than a week since the tickets were made available to the general public last March 17.

The concert, which will be held May 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, celebrates Geronimo's 20th anniversary in show business.

It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and Geronimo herself.

Last March 1, Geronimo marked her 20th year in the entertainment industry by releasing the new song "Habang Buhay."

She hopes to finally launch her new album this year.



Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC