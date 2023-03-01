MANILA – Sarah Geronimo turned to social media to celebrate her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Posting on Twitter, the Pop Superstar simply posted: “Happy 20th to us Popsters!!! Forever thankful for all of you!!”

Happy 20th to us Popsters!!! Forever thankful for all of you!! ❤️ — Sarah Geronimo (@JustSarahG) March 1, 2023

Additionally, she also teased the release of her new song “Habang Buhay,” which will become available all on digital streaming platforms on March 1. She shared a short clip of it through her Instagram Story.

Previous speaking on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Geronimo said she hopes to finally launch her new album this year.

“[Hopefully] makanta ko na 'yung bagong songs. I will be celebrating my 20th anniversary in the business. Hopefully matuloy na rin 'yun,” she quipped.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

It was only recently that she returned to the entertainment scene, saying: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Since she’s been away from the limelight for a while, Geronimo said she appreciates how her avid supporters patiently waited for her comeback.

“Grabe ang aking pasasalamat sa inyo. 'Yung walang sawang naghintay at sumuporta, even 'yung mga tao na talagang positive pa rin ang pagtanggap sa akin kahit na meron akong iba-ibang choices sa buhay ko personally, nandiyan pa rin sila. You know who you are, maraming salamat po,” she said.

Geronimo is a renowned Filipino artist who has been in the entertainment industry for two decades now.

Her career started when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

This milestone is a testament to her talent, dedication, and hard work throughout the years.