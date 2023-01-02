MANILA – Sarah Geronimo on Sunday opened up about the reason behind her showbiz hiatus.

After her performance on “ASAP Natin To” of her recent single “Cuore,” Geronimo thanked her family in the variety program for always making her feel welcome.

Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Erik Santos each took their turn in expressing how much they missed Geronimo, with Gary Valenciano adding that she only gets better in her craft and more beautiful through time.

Amid all the flattery, Geronimo explained: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Since she’s been away from the limelight for a while, Geronimo said she appreciates how her avid supporters patiently waited for her comeback.

“Grabe ang aking pasasalamat sa inyo. 'Yung walang sawang naghintay at sumuporta, even 'yung mga tao na talagang positive pa rin ang pagtanggap sa akin kahit na meron akong iba-ibang choices sa buhay ko personally, nandiyan pa rin sila. You know who you are, maraming salamat po,” she said.

When Nievera said that it is his wish to see more of Geronimo on “ASAP,” the “Tala” hitmaker responded: “That’s the goal.”

This year, Geronimo also hopes to finally launch her new album.

“[Hopefully] makanta ko na 'yung bagong songs. I will be celebrating my 20th anniversary in the business. Hopefully matuloy na rin 'yun.”

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.