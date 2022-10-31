Fans believe Sarah Geronimo's 'Dati Dati' is for her parents

MANILA – Some fans of pop superstar Sarah Geronimo believe her new song “Dati Dati” is an ode to her parents, with whom she had a falling out after she decided to have a clandestine wedding with Matteo Guidicelli.

This, after Geronimo, who’s been known to keep her personal life extremely private, came out with a rare statement on Saturday asking for her parents’ forgiveness after everything that has happened.

“Gusto ko rin kunin ang pagkakataon na ito, sa paraan din na ito... na humingi ng tawad sa aking pamilya na labis na nasaktan sa aking mga naging desisyon sa buhay. Patawad po,” Geronimo said in her message.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo... daddy at mama ko. Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss at naiisip,” the singer added.

Incidentally, part the lyrics of “Dati Dati” goes: “'Di mawala sa isipan ang ating mga alaala. Kailan makasama muli? Araw-araw ay tumatawid sa aking panaginip ang dati-dati, ating mga nakaraan.”

In general, the new track is about reminiscing about the good things in the past and hoping to relive it again in the present.

Right after Geronimo released her message to her parents, she also dropped the music video of “Dati Dati” which she herself conceptualized.

As of writing, the video already has over 200,000 views.

Prior to the release of “Dati Dati” – and her other new song “Cuore” – Geronimo last released a studio album, “This 15 Me,” in 2018. It remains to be seen if she will also release a new album this year.

Geronimo has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings — taped performances exclusively aired on the ABS-CBN program.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

