WATCH: Brent Manalo asks Vivoree to Star Magical Prom

MANILA -- Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday released an exclusive video of how Brent Manalo asked actress Vivoree Esclito to be his date for the upcoming Star Magical Prom.

Manalo popped the question to Esclito after the actress promoted and performed her single "Matapang" at a mall show.

"Vi, pakiramdam ko oras na para maging matapang din ako. Can you be my date for the Star Magical Prom," Manalo asked Esclito in front of the mall crowd.

Esclito simply answered "yes" to Manalo's question.

Manalo was featured in the music video for Esclito's single "Matapang."

In her previous post on Instagram, Esclito thanked Manalo for inviting her to be his date.

The Star Magical Prom will happen next week, March 30.

