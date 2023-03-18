Vivoree, Brent Manalo to go together to Star Magic prom

MANILA – Actor Brent Manalo has asked Vivoree to be his date in the upcoming Star Magic prom night later this month.

In an Instagram post, Vivoree revealed the news with Manalo holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Thank you for asking me and my favorite flowers, @brentymanalo :) see you at prom!" she said in the caption.

Kapamilya fans are in for a new treat this month as the talent agency of ABS-CBN, Star Magic, teased about its upcoming special event.

ABS-CBN released a save-the-date teaser on Friday for the upcoming Star Magical Prom on March 30.

