Blackpink’s Jisoo to make solo debut on March 31

Jisoo of the K-pop girl group Blackpink. Photo: Instagram/@sooyaaa__

Jisoo of the K-pop group Blackpink will make her solo debut on March 31, her agency announced late Sunday.

YG Entertainment posted a teaser poster for Jisoo’s solo project on its and Blackpink’s official social media pages.

Aside from the date, YG has yet to reveal more details about Jisoo’s solo project.

YG last month said the 28-year-old member has started filming the music video for her solo debut.

Jisoo is the last member of her band to release her own music, following Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Blackpink is currently on its "Born Pink" world tour, which will make a stop at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 25 and 26.

Outside of music, Jisoo has ventured into acting, debuting through a cameo role in the 2015 series "The Producers."

In 2021, Jisoo landed her first leading role in the drama "Snowdrop." The series topped the list of "most tweeted about K-dramas in the Philippines" in 2022, based on Twitter data from Jan. 1 to Aug. 18, 2022.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



