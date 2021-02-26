Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna admit being in a relationship

MANILA—After weeks of speculation, Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna on Friday acknowledged that they are in a relationship.

In an exclusive interview on Pep.ph, the two acknowledged they have been dating for a month.

"May relasyon kami, oo," Ramsay told Pep.

Earlier in the day, the two posted couple photos on their respective Instagram accounts at almost the same time

In the comment sections, Ramsay also admitted that he has a crush on Adarna.

Their admission came days after they posted sweet photos together.

Ramsay, 44, and Adarna, 32, first stirred rumors of a brewing romance in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor went viral on social media.

While they denied having romantic ties at the time, their relationship appears to have progressed from mere friendship in the past month, having spent at least two vacations together within that period. Notably, Ramsay has been spending time, too, with Adarna’s son Elias.

