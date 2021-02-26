Derek Ramsay admits he has 'crush' on Ellen Adarna

MANILA -- Derek Ramsay admitted that he has a crush on Ellen Adarna.

This, after the two stars both shared sweet photos of them in their respective Instagram accounts on Friday.

Adarna posted a photo of her with Ramsay at the poolside, which she simply captioned with dragon and fire emojis.

In the comment section of Adarna's post Ramsay, left the word: "Crush."

Adarna then replied to the actor's comment with: "Crush mo pa lang ako dito.. wow hhahhahaha."

For his part, Ramsay also posted a photo of him and Adarna and used 14 dragon emojis as a caption.

The two who claimed being only friends only a month back, now appear to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they continue to share sweet photos together.

Just recently, Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

Ramsay, 44, and Adarna, 32, first stirred rumors of a brewing romance in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor went viral on social media.

While they denied having romantic ties at the time, their relationship appears to have progressed from mere friendship in the past month, having spent at least two vacations together within that period. Notably, Ramsay has been spending time, too, with Adarna’s son Elias.

