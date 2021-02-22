Derek is ‘in love,’ says friend; Ellen admits ‘intense’ chemistry

Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna pose for a selfie during their recent trip together. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

MANILA — Derek Ramsay is “in love” with Ellen Adarna, if a close friend of the actor is to be believed.

Adarna, too, appears to agree with that statement, as the actress shared an Instagram Stories video from Ramsay’s friend, Gerry Santos, showing the rumored couple working out together.

“In love ang BFF ko @ramsayderek07 kay @maria.elena.adarna pero talo sa jumping rope,” Santos captioned the clip, which Adarna re-posted as a Stories update.

Succeeding videos of Ramsay and Adarna, also posted by Santos, saw them doing core exercises together. One showed them having the same pacing, with Santos quipping, “Perfect match!”

In a more direct indication of Ramsay and Adarna’s deepening relationship, Santos shared a photo of him with the two, writing, “Happy for you both,” with a heart emoji.

Gerry Santos, a friend of Derek Ramsay, shares a photo of the actor with Ellen Adarna, saying he is happy for them. Instagram: @mrfreezeice

Ramsay and Adarna first stirred rumors of a brewing romance in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor circulated online.

While they denied being romantically involved at the time, their relationship appears to have progressed from mere friendship in the past month, having spent at least two vacations together within that period. Notably, Ramsay has been spending time, too, with Adarna’s son Elias.

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna, and the latter’s son Elias, are seen on a ‘road trip’ in a selfie posted by the actor on February 19. Instagram: @ramsayderek07

In Adarna’s recent Instagram post about their latest trip together, one follower shared her “kilig” over their “energies that form into one.”

“You feel the energy? It’s pretty intense,” Adarna replied, with laughing emojis.

Despite hints of their apparent romance, neither Ramsay nor Adarna has gone on record confirming being a couple.

