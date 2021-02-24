‘Sila na ba?’ fans ask, as Derek and Ellen share sweet photos together

MANILA — Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna, who claimed being only friends only a month back, now appear to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared on Wednesday sweet photos together.

“Sila na ba?” went several, similar comments on their respective Instagram posts, with others, apparently convinced that the two are now a couple, saying they were happy for Ramsay and Adarna.

Adarna’s post is a collage of them in a sweet moment, with the actress touching Ramsay’s hair and leaning on his head, in a pair of snaps.

Ramsay’s post, meanwhile, is an all-smiles selfie of them during a day at a golf course.

The pair’s latest snaps together come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

Ramsay, 44, and Adarna, 32, first stirred rumors of a brewing romance in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor went viral on social media.

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna, and the latter’s son Elias, are seen on a ‘road trip’ in a selfie posted by the actor on February 19. Instagram: @ramsayderek07

While they denied having romantic ties at the time, their relationship appears to have progressed from mere friendship in the past month, having spent at least two vacations together within that period. Notably, Ramsay has been spending time, too, with Adarna’s son Elias.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC