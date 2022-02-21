Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress-singer and former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Alexa Ilacad took to social media to express her happiness as her newest song "When I See You Again" with fellow housemate KD Estrada was chosen for the hit reality show's eviction night.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Ilacad uploaded photos of her and Estrada outside and inside the famous yellow house.

In the caption, Ilacad said it is an honor for her to compose and record the "PBB" song, adding that she will always be proud to be called an "ex-housemate."

"We’ve made new memories that’ll last a lifetime -- scenes I’ll replay in my mind. It’s an honor to have composed and sung @pbbabscbntv’s newest eviction song, 'When I See You Again.' Thank you so much for the trust. I will always be proud to have the title 'ex-housemate' attached to my name & I will always do my best to bring you honor, kuya," Ilacad wrote.

"When I See You Again" is one of the two songs recorded by Ilacad and Estrada. "When I See You Again" and "Misteryo" were released last Friday.

"When I See You Again" was composed by Estrada and Ilacad and produced by Jonathan Manalo. It was first played last Saturday during show's eviction night.

The newest Kapamilya love team, will be having a virtual fan conference dubbed "Closer" this coming February 26 via KTX.

The two will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer.