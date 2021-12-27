MANILA — Newly evicted “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada, whose friendship grew during their time in the reality show, treated their fans Monday with photos and a video of them meeting at the gate of the famous yellow house.

Ilacad and Estrada were both evicted on Sunday, after scoring the lowest combined numbers of votes to save and votes to evict.

Through Instagram Stories the following day, Ilacad shared a video of her and Estrada, all-smiles, outside the “PBB” house.

“Everyone, we’re out!” Ilacad said. “Thank you, Kuya! We will miss you! KDLex signing off!”

“We miss you guys!” Estrada added.

Over their 71-day stay inside “PBB,” Ilacad and Estrada became close to each other, with the latter finding comfort in his “Ate” during challenging periods, notably when his romantic feelings for fellow singer Anji Salvacion were not reciprocated and when he was nominated for eviction consecutively.

On Instagram, Estrada referred to Ilacad as his “big sis and best friend,” as he shared a similar photo of them with the “PBB” façade in the background.

With their back-to-back eviction, Ilacad and Estrada fell short of reaching the “Final Five,” from whom the two winners will be chosen.

The top five housemates are Salvacion, internet sensation Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, comedian Brenda Mage, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo.

The two victors will be named this weekend.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.