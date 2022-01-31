MANILA — It seems KDLex fans have no shortage of things to look forward to.

At sa wakas ay nandito ka na.. https://t.co/fhwWaYzfkB — Alexa ☾ (@alexailacad) January 31, 2022

Following the announcement of their major projects together, breakout pair Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada teased their fans Monday with their first record.

On Twitter, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan and StarPop label head Rox Santos shared photos of Ilacad and Estrada inside a recording studio.

“Soon from StarPop,” Liquigan teased, with the hashtag #KDLexMisteryo, apparently referring to the track’s title.

“Saya saya lang ng sessions,” Santos wrote.

Sharing the photos, Ilacad opted for a cryptic teaser, writing only, “At sa wakas ay nandito ka na.”

Both singer-songwriters, Ilacad and Estrada have performed together numerous times, including during their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint and more recently, on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

This, however, will be their first recorded song together.

The teaser for the record came leading up to Ilacad and Estrada’s “Closer” fan conference, scheduled on February 26, which also happens to be Ilacad’s birthday, via KTX.ph.

The two are also set to star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer.