KD Estrada and Alexa Ilaca have referred to each other as their ‘greatest takeaway’ from ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ Instagram: @kdestrada_

MANILA — The breakout tandem of Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada is off to a stellar start, if the early ticket sales of their fan conference is any indication.

Tickets to the “Closer” conference of the pairing now dubbed “KDLex” went on sale Thursday afternoon.

In an hour, both SVIP and VIP tickets, priced at P599 and P399 each, were sold out, KTX head Gian Vizcarra told ABS-CBN News.

The VIP pass gives fans access to a virtual afterparty, aside from the main show; while SVIP ticket holders will get to enjoy both, plus a special behind-the-scenes feature.

General admission tickets remain available at P199 each.

Ilacad and Estrada, who are both singer-songwriters, are gearing up for performances for the fan conference.

“Closer” marks the first official project Ilacad and Estrada as a pair, following their trending stint as housemates in “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Both have referred to each other as their “greatest takeaway” from the reality series, having grown closer — romantically, it appears — since returning to the “outside world.”

Aside from “Closer,” the two are set to co-star in a series under Dreamscape Entertainment, scheduled for release this summer.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC