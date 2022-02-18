MANILA --- Kapamilya artists and former "Pinoy Big Brother" celebrity housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada have not one, but two treats for their fans.

On Friday, Ilacad and Estrada released two songs "When I See You" and "Misteryo," whose lyric videos are now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"When I See You" was composed by Estrada and Ilacad and produced by Jonathan Manalo, while "Misteryo" was written by Ilacad with additional lyrics from Eunice Jorge, who also produced, arranged and recorded the song.

It was just last month when it was announced that Estrada and Ilacad have recorded a song under StarPop.

After their "PBB" stint, Ilacad and Estrada are set to work as as a love team

They will be having a virtual fan conference dubbed "Closer" this coming February 26 via KTX.

They will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer.

