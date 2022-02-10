Bianca Gonzalez shares old photos showing her time co-hosting ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ with Mariel Padilla and Toni Gonzaga. Instagram: @iamsuperbianca

MANILA — Bianca Gonzalez paid tribute to her long-time friends and former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) co-hosts Mariel Padilla and Toni Gonzaga on Thursday, as she stepped up as the reality show’s main host following the latter’s departure.

Through Instagram Stories, Gonzalez shared photos of her hugging Rodriguez and Gonzaga, which she first posted in November 2015; and a dressing room door labeled with their names, which was taken in July 2016.

“Feels like the end of an era,” Gonzalez wrote, tagging both the accounts of Gonzaga and Padilla.

In a third story showing the iconic façade of the “PBB” house, Gonzalez said: “We continue to be storytellers for those whose dreams slowly come true inside this house.”

Gonzaga and Padilla, along with Willie Revillame, were the original hosts of “PBB” when the format debuted on Philippine television in 2005.

Gonzalez was a celebrity housemate of the 2006 edition of “PBB,” before becoming one of its co-hosts.

Former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ co-hosts Mariel Padilla, Bianca Gonzalez, and Toni Gonzaga are known to be close friends in real life. They are seen here during a shoot for the realit show in 2015. FILE/ABS-CBN

Gonzalez earlier described Gonzaga as irreplaceable, telling her in an Instagram comment, “Nobody can ever take your place and do it like you, nag-iisa ka.”

Gonzaga announced “stepping down” from being main host of “PBB,” amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

ABS-CBN said it “remains grateful” to Gonzaga for the 16 years she was part of “PBB.”

“We accept her resignation from ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ and respect her personal choices,” the network said.