Toni Gonzaga introduces candidates under the Marcos-Duterte ticket on Tuesday, including Rodante Marcoleta (not in photo), who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Toni Gonzaga has confirmed her departure as the main host of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB), amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

Gonzaga, 38, announced she is leaving the iconic reality series through an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “It has been my greatest honor to host ‘PBB’ for 16 years.”

“From witnessing all my co-hosts transition from housemates to ‘PBB’ hosts are just some of the best moments in my life sa Bahay ni Kuya,” she said.

Among Gonzaga’s current and recent co-hosts who are also former “PBB” housemates are Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, and Kim Chiu.

“Today, I’m stepping down as your main host,” Gonzaga wrote. “I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the ‘PBB’ legacy.”

Referring to her signature greeting on the program, Gonzaga added, “It has been my privilege greet you all with ‘Hello Philippines’ and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years.”

“I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything. This is your angel, now signing off.”

Gonzaga’s photo accompanying her announcement on Wednesday notably shows her wearing a red outfit, during one of her hosting stints for “PBB.”

Red is the political color of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose proclamation rally Gonzaga hosted on Tuesday.

The program, held at the Philippine Arena, saw Gonzaga voicing support for Marcos, Jr. and his late dictator-father Ferdinand Marcos, and in one portion, giving a hearty introduction to a Marcos-allied senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta.

Marcoleta was one of the most vocal lawmakers who led the move to reject ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application in mid-2020, costing the jobs of thousands of Gonzaga’s colleagues both past and present.