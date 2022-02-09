Former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ co-hosts Mariel Padilla, Bianca Gonzalez, and Toni Gonzaga are known to be close friends in real life. They are seen here during a shoot for the realit show in 2015. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Taking on the reins as main host of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) following Toni Gonzaga’s departure, Bianca Gonzalez paid tribute to her long-time friend and colleague as an irreplaceable asset of the program.

Gonzalez was among those who commented on Gonzaga’s Instagram announcement about her decision to “step down” as main host of the iconic reality series.

She was replying to a comment from another former “PBB” co-host, Mariel Rodriguez, who wrote: “I love you, Toni. You are a friend and a sister forever. Welcome to the outside world, Toni.”

Gonzalez responded with crying and heart emojis to Padilla’s comment. She then addressed Gonzaga, tagging her account, to stay, “Nobody can ever take your place and do it like you, nag-iisa ka.”

“Love you both,” Gonzalez added.

Padilla replied: “Friendship goes beyond work, beyond religion, beyond politics… Beyond it all.”

She then expressed support for Gonzalez as the latter steps up as main host of “PBB.” “Go make us proud, B! You got this! We believe in you!” Rodriguez wrote.

Gonzaga, in her announcement, mentioned Gonzalez in particular, trusting that she and the remaining co-hosts will “continue the ‘PBB’ legacy.”

Gonzaga and Padilla, along with Willie Revillame, were the original hosts of “PBB” when the format debuted on Philippine television in 2005.

Gonzalez was a celebrity housemate of the 2006 edition of “PBB,” before becoming one of its co-hosts.

Rodriguez’s last regular hosting stint for “PBB” was in 2016. At the time, she had returned from a six-year absence from the show.

Rodriguez’s mention of politics in her comment on Wednesday pertains to the opposing stands of the three “sisters,” which have unfolded publicly.

Gonzalez and Gonzaga are backing competing presidential candidates in the May elections: Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., respectively.

Rodriguez’s husband, staunch Duterte ally Robin Padilla, meanwhile, is gunning for a Senate seat under the administration ticket.