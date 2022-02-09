Toni Gonzaga was one of the original hosts of ‘PBB’ in 2005, along with Willie Revillame and Mariel Rodriguez. ABS-CBN



MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” respects the decision of its long-time host Toni Gonzaga to depart the program, its management said on Wednesday.

Gonzaga, 38, earlier announced that she is leaving the ABS-CBN reality show as its main host, thanking “Kuya,” the iconic authority figure of the show, for years of shared experience.

In a statement, the group behind the series said, “We respect the decision of Toni Gonzaga-Soriano to step down as main host of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’”

“Toni has been part of our reality show for 16 years and we thank her for helping bring the stories of our housemates to our viewers.”

Gonzaga was one of the original hosts of “PBB,” along with erstwhile Kapamilya stars Willie Revillame and Mariel Rodriguez, when the global format premiered on Philippine television in 2005.

The innovative series, along with Gonzaga’s successive TV and film projects under ABS-CBN, made her a household name who would eventually be dubbed “Ultimate Multimedia Star.”

Gonzaga notably became a “house guest” in the second celebrity edition of “PBB” in 2007, staying inside the famous yellow house for five days.

Gonzaga’s departure from “PBB” came amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker, Rodante Marcoleta, who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

Hosting the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally on Tuesday, Gonzaga gave a hearty introduction to Marcoleta, who is seeking a Senate seat in the May elections.

Marcoleta was one of the most vocal lawmakers who led the move to reject ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application in mid-2020, costing the jobs of thousands of Gonzaga’s colleagues both past and present.

In their respective statements, neither Gonzaga nor “PBB” pertained to any political issue.

Remaining as hosts of the ongoing “PBB” edition are Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee, and Richard Juan.