ABS-CBN accepts Toni Gonzaga's resignation as 'PBB' host

MANILA – ABS-CBN has accepted the resignation of Toni Gonzaga as the main host of the hit reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

In a statement released on Thursday, the network said it is grateful to Gonzaga for the 16 years she hosted "PBB."

Furthermore, the network said it values Gonzaga’s “hosting prowess and her many years of service serving the Filipino with us as our Kapamilya.”

To end the statement, ABS-CBN said: “We accept her resignation from 'Pinoy Big Brother' and respect her personal choices.”

On Wednesday, the PBB management also said respects the decision of Gonzaga to depart the program.

Gonzaga earlier announced that she is leaving the ABS-CBN reality show as its main host, thanking “Kuya,” the iconic authority figure of the show, for years of shared experience.

Gonzaga was one of the original hosts of “PBB,” along with erstwhile Kapamilya stars Willie Revillame and Mariel Rodriguez, when the global format premiered on Philippine television in 2005.

The innovative series, along with Gonzaga’s successive TV and film projects under ABS-CBN, made her a household name who would eventually be dubbed “Ultimate Multimedia Star.”

Gonzaga notably became a “house guest” in the second celebrity edition of “PBB” in 2007, staying inside the famous yellow house for five days.

Gonzaga’s departure from “PBB” came amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for lawmaker, Rodante Marcoleta, who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

Hosting the Marcos-Duterte proclamation rally on Tuesday, Gonzaga gave a hearty introduction to Marcoleta, who is seeking a Senate seat in the May elections.

Marcoleta was one of the most vocal lawmakers who led the move to reject ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application in mid-2020, costing the jobs of thousands of Gonzaga’s colleagues both past and present.