Toni Gonzaga no longer returning as 'PBB' host

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga will no longer be coming back as one of the main hosts of the hit ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Citing a reliable source, ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe reported that Gonzaga did not tender a formal resignation but she supposedly “voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez.”

ABS-CBN News already reached out to Gonzaga and the management of “PBB” but they have yet to issue official statements about the matter.

— MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) February 9, 2022



Reached out to PBB and Toni, awaiting for their official statements. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) February 9, 2022

On Tuesday night, Gonzaga made it to Twitter Philippines’ trending topics after she hosted the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena.

Gonzaga met criticisms from netizens when she introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate. Marcoleta was among those who pushed to deny the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN.

“Representante ng Sagip party list. May laban tayo sa kanya. Number 43 sa balota. Congressman but soon to be Senator Rodante Marcoleta,” Gonzaga said in her introduction.

The non-renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise on July 10, 2020 led to the loss of thousands of jobs of its workers.

Despite the aggressive rollout of its digital channels and other offerings, which helped mitigate the losses, the network continued to bleed in the months that followed.