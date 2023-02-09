MAYNILA -- Actor Carlo Aquino has posted a video of actress Charlie Dizon on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

It's the first time that Aquino posted about Dizon, just month after confirming that he is going out with the actress and that they are currently in the getting-to-know stage.

On her Instagram Stories, Dizon also shared Aquino's video of her walking around in Tokyo, Japan, where Aquino has been shooting an international project.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Aquino said that it started after they returned to the Philippines after Star Magic's US tour which took place in August last year.

He also confirmed that he was with Dizon and his family when he welcomed 2023 in La Union.

Speculations of a romance brewing between the two stars first surfaced in late December after they were seen cozy with each other in a group photo.

