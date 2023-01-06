MANILA -- Kapamilya leading man Carlo Aquino has finally broken his silence about persistent rumors linking him to actress Charlie Dizon.

Aquino on Friday confirmed that he is indeed dating Dizon just a couple of weeks since speculations about a romance brewing between them surfaced online.

During the media conference of Star Magic's partnership with Mavx Productions where Aquino is promoting a film, the actor admitted that he is going out with Dizon and that they are currently in the getting-to-know stage.

According to him, it started after they returned to the Philippines after Star Magic's US tour which took place in August last year.

EXCLUSIVE: Carlo Aquino confirms 'dating' Charlie Dizon and spent New Year's Eve together in La Union with the actor's family. pic.twitter.com/iutSytcNtN — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 6, 2023

"Nagkasama kami sa 'A Soldier's Heart.' Nagkakilala kami do'n. Tapos nag-US tour, mas nakilala ko siya. Pag-uwi, ayun (tuloy-tuloy na)," Aquino said in an interview.

He also confirmed that he was with Dizon and his family when he welcomed 2023 in La Union.

"Yung brother ko 'di nakauwi from Sydney at saka 'yung wife niya ng 2 years dahil nga sa pandemic. So pag-uwi nila, 'yung mga relatives ng sister-in-law ko pumunta," he shared.

Speculations of a romance brewing between the two stars first surfaced in late December after they were seen cozy with each other in a group photo.

The images, taken during a “holiday dinner,” showed Dizon with a group of friends, including Aquino. Fans, however, were quick to point out the affectionate pose of the two Kapamilya stars, with their arms tangled.

The rumors were further fueled when they were spotted in La Union as seen in an official Facebook page of a local restaurant.

Aquino previously shared a photo with Dizon in November, but that appeared to be a still from their recently announced movie, Black Sheep’s “Love on a Budget.”

The actor is busy promoting the upcoming release of his movie with Barbie Imperial titled "I Love Lizzy."

-- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

