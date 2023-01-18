Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino has started filming an international movie in Tokyo with Japanese actor Takehiro Hira.



This was confirmed by Star Magic head and ABS-CBN's Head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi in a social media post on Tuesday, January 17.

Aside from Hira, the project which is being directed by Donie Ordiales, and also stars Japanese actor Sho Ikushima and Star Magic artist Kei Kurosawa, who is half-Japanese.

"As Star Magic ventures into international collaboration for our artists, Carlo starts filming his latest project in Tokyo co-starring with Japanese Hollywood actor Takehiro Hira ('Snake Eyes') and Sho Ikushima," Dyogi wrote on his Instagram post.

"Also playing an important role is another Star Magic Artist and half Japanese Kei Kurosawa. This film is being directed by Donie Ordiales who studied film in Japan and is currently based in Tokyo as well. Exciting to watch Carlo perform alongside veteran international artists. Hira-san has the intensity, maturity and aura of a seasoned thespian. Iba enegy nila together. What a privilege to witness this cinematic magic unfold," he added.

The international project follows a packed year for Aquino, having starred in the ABS-CBN series “How to Move On in 30 Days” as well as the romance drama film “Expensive Candy.”

His romantic comedy film "I Love Lizzy" with Barbie Imperial is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

