Carlo Aquino gears up for international film role

MANILA — Carlo Aquino is gearing up for a lead role in an international film co-produced by a Japanese film company, his talent agency announced Friday.

Star Magic shared photos of Aquino’s contract-signing with the Philippines’ High Roads Creaties, an independent film company, as well as Japan’s 034 Productions.

The two film outfits will co-produce the movie that will have Aquino in the lead role, the agency said.

“Filming is set to be begin early next year,” it added.

No details about the story and other cast members were revealed.

Joining the groups and Aquino in contract-signing was ABS-CBN TV production head and concurrent Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

The international project follows a packed year for Aquino, having starred in the ABS-CBN series “How to Move On in 30 Days” as well as the romance drama film “Expensive Candy.”

