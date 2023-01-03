MANILA -- The trailer for the upcoming film "I Love Lizzy," starring Star Magic artists Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial has been released.

The movie, which opens in cinemas nationwide on January 18, follows the story of a seminarian (Aquino) who meets and falls in love with Lizzy (Imperial).

"Naranasan mo na ba ma-in love… pero sa seminarista?" the post teased.

The project is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.

Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," while Aquino starred in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days."

