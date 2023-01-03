Home  >  Entertainment

Seminarian Carlo Aquino falls for Barbie Imperial in 'I Love Lizzy' trailer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2023 01:22 PM

MANILA -- The trailer for the upcoming film "I Love Lizzy," starring Star Magic artists Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial has been released.

The movie, which opens in cinemas nationwide on January 18, follows the story of a seminarian (Aquino) who meets and falls in love with Lizzy (Imperial).

"Naranasan mo na ba ma-in love… pero sa seminarista?" the post teased.

The project is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.

Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," while Aquino starred in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days." 

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  I Love Lizzy   Barbie Imperial   Carlo Aquino   trailer  