MANILA -- Barbie Imperial and Carlo Aquino are working together in a new project "I Love Lizzy," they announced on their respective social media accounts.

On his Instagram Stories post, Aquino shared a photo taken from the first day of their shooting. Imperial then reposted Aquino's post on her IG Stories.

Mavx Productions Inc., in a social media post said, that "I Love Lizzy" will be directed by RC delos Reyes and is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.





Imperial recently starred in the iWantTFC's original series "The Goodbye Girl," while Aquino stars in ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series "How To Move On in 30 Days."

