MANILA — The trailer for the upcoming limited series “The Goodbye Girl” starring Angelica Panganiban, has finally been released.

Shared on Instagram by Dreamscape, one of ABS-CBN’s entertainment units, the clip shows Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Maris Racal, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, Turs Daza and Rico Blanco.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce its release date.