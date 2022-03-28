Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino are paired for the first time in YouTube and ABS-CBN’s ‘How To Move On in 30 Days.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Determined to move on from a failed relationship, a woman instead finds herself having to work with her ex-boyfriend, in the first trailer of the upcoming series “How To Move in 30 Days.”

The romcom title, ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series, stars Maris Racal as Jen, who tries to mend her heart after a breakup with the help of an app, and later, by hiring a fake boyfriend.

Albie Casiño portrays Jake, Jen’s influencer-ex whom she has to face again for work; while Carlo Aquino plays Franco, who pretends to be Jen’s new boyfriend as she grapples with the harsh truth that Jake has easily found love anew.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Completing the cast of “How To Move On In 30 Days” are Jai Agpangan, Sanchzna, and Kyo Quijano.

Directed by Benedict Mique and Roderick Lindayag, the digital series will stream Mondays to Fridays starting April 4 on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

With 38.7 million subscribers and nearly 46 billion lifetime views, ABS-CBN Entertainment remains the leading YouTube channel in Southeast Asia.

“How To Move On In 30 Days” marks ABS-CBN’s latest high-profile partnership with media companies, as the Kapamilya network continues to widen its digital presence and strengthen its pivot as a content provider.