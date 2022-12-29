Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon pose for photo shared by the actress on Instagram on Thursday. Instagram: @charliedizon_

MANILA — Is romance brewing between Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino?

This was the question among many of their followers on Thursday, after the actress shared photos of her with Aquino on Instagram.

The images, taken during a “holiday dinner,” show Dizon with a group of friends, including Aquino. Fans, however, were quick to point out the affectionate pose of the two Kapamilya stars, with their arms tangled.

Among those who commented on the post was actress-host Jolina Magdangal, who wrote, “Ayun na!”, punctuated with smiling emojis.

Dizon’s “Viral Scandal” co-star Dimples Romana, meanwhile, left several heart-eyes emojis, fueling speculation in the succeeding comments.

Aquino previously shared a photo with Dizon in November, but that appeared to be a still from their recently announced movie, Black Sheep’s “Love on a Budget.”

Carlo Aquino shared this photo with Charlie Dizon on November 25, a month before their movie ‘Love on a Budget’ was officially announced. Instagram: @jose_liwanag

Even then, comments from their showbiz peers teased them. Comedienne-actress Cai Cortez, for instance, wrote, “Ah, so ayun na nga!”

Aquino’s last known relationship is with model Trina Candaza, with whom he has a daughter. The two have since separated.

Dizon, meanwhile, was briefly romantically linked with her former leading man Jameson Blake, but neither ever confirmed being together.

Aquino and Dizon are first-time co-stars in “Love on a Budget,” which was described by Black Sheep as its “comeback movie on the big screen.”

Related video: