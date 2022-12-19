Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon are first-time screen partners in Black Sheep’s ‘Love on a Budget.’ Instagram: @jose_liwanag

MANILA — Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino are first-time co-stars in a new romance film from Black Sheep, the ABS-CBN Films outfit behind the actors’ previous hits “Fan Girl” and “Isa Pa with Feelings.”

Titled “Love on a Budget,” the film about navigating a relationship with financial constraints was unveiled Sunday during the televised ABS-CBN Christmas special.

The movie was among several titles included in an omnibus trailer listing Kapamilya titles to look forward to in 2023. No further details were announced.

“Kailangan bang tipirin ang love?” the film’s teaser asked, with glimpses of Dizon and Aquino in a phone argument about sharing a password.

The teaser introduces Dizon and Aquino as a “drama powerhouse,” in reference to their critically acclaimed performances in dramatic roles.

Dizon previously told ABS-CBN News that the project is a welcome change of genre for her, after the dark themes of “Fan Girl” and her most recent teleserye “Viral Scandal.”

Aquino is Dizon’s latest leading man in a span of two years, having co-starred with the likes of Paulo Avelino, Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, Kiko Estrada, and JC Alcantara since her “Fan Girl” breakthrough.

“Okay ako, kasi nai-enjoy ko na rin ‘yung iba-iba ang ka-work, iba-iba ang natututunan mo sa bawat ka-work mo,” she earlier said of not having a constant screen partner “At saka, feeling ko lang ha, ang hirap ng pressure kasi sa love team. Iba ‘yung pressure.”

“Imbes na characters mo lang ang iniintindi mo, parang meron pa kayong sa personal life, kasali. Parang binabantayan din ‘yung personal life niyo, paano kayo outside. So, parang ang hirap ‘pag love team,” she said.

Black Sheep described “Love on a Budget” as its “comeback movie on the big screen,” indicating that it will be released in cinemas. The group follows its sister company Star Cinema, which resumed its theatrical rollout in November with “An Inconvenient Love.”

