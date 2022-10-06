Award-winning actress Charlie Dizon. Instagram: @charliedizon_

MANILA — After her acclaimed portrayals in the coming-of-age film “Fan Girl” and the primetime series “Viral Scandal” — both titles with adult themes — Charlie Dizon is relishing the chance to finally take on romantic comedy on the big screen.

These days, Dizon is also sporting her shortest hairstyle yet — her own suggestion for her lead role in the upcoming Black Sheep film, which was teased early this year.

“Kakaiba siya from ‘Viral Scandal’ kasi this time mas light siya, mas feel-good ‘yung pelikula,” she told ABS-CBN News on Thursday.

“Naiiba rin ‘yung tema kasi first time na — hindi ko puwede i-spoil! Naiiba siya sa mga rom-com na usual,” Dizon teased.

Details, including her co-star, remain under wraps for now, but Dizon did share that she feels fortunate to be paired with different leading men, as opposed to having an established love team.

In her past projects, Dizon co-starred with the likes of Paulo Avelino, Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, and Kiko Estrada. She was most recently paired with JC Alcantara, who portrays her character’s boyfriend in the October 8 episode of “MMK.”

Asked whether she is content with not having a constant pairing — as in the case for popular love teams like KathNiel and DonBelle — Dizon replied in the affirmative.

Aside from getting to learn from her different kinds of leading men, Dizon surmised that the external pressure of onscreen romance translating to real life may be difficult for her to handle.

“Okay ako, kasi nai-enjoy ko na rin ‘yung iba-iba ang ka-work, iba-iba ang natututunan mo sa bawat ka-work mo. At saka, feeling ko lang ha, ang hirap ng pressure kasi sa love team. Iba ‘yung pressure.

“Imbes na characters mo lang ang iniintindi mo, parang meron pa kayong sa personal life, kasali. Parang binabantayan din ‘yung personal life niyo, paano kayo outside. So, parang ang hirap ‘pag love team,” she said.