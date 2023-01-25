Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday has uploaded a video of Carlo Aquino's stunt rehearsal for his first-ever international movie project in Tokyo with Japanese actor Takehiro Hira.

Directing the film is Filipino Donie Ordiales, who has only good words for Aquino.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"This project will work only with the best actors.... Hindi ito bola kasi 'yung proseso para ma-cast namin siya, of course, mahaba. But kumbaga 'yung balakid sulit 'yon, kasi we want the best actor for this film," Ordiales shared.

For his part, Aquino said: "Walang pressure. Kapag nag-uusap tayo, talagang humihingi kayo ng opinyon sa akin. Very thankful ako."

Joining, Aquino in the movie is his fellow Star Magic artist half Japanese Kei Kurosawa, who also attended the rehearsal.

Aside from Hira, the project also stars Japanese actor Sho Ikushima.

Inside News also shared clips showing Aquino's first shooting day in Tokyo.

"Mas naiisip ko 'yung experience of working internationally. Kasi kapag sa eksena parang pantay lang. Kaya ako kanina nagko-concentrate, naiisip ko 'Hollywood actor ito.' Kailangan ko ipasok na pagsigaw ng action ay may character siya, may character ako para hindi ako ma-overwhelm," Aquino said.

"Very foreign 'yung feeling lalo na kapag nagka-cut kasi hindi mo naiintindihan 'yung instructions ng bawat isa, sa bawat tao. So nandoon ka lang tina-try mo lang tingnan 'yung body language para malaman mo. Tapos buti na lang lalapit si Direk Donie para explain 'yung mangyayari. Minsan magtatanong pa rin kung mayroon akong hindi napi-pick up. Pero 'yun nga mas nae-enjoy ko 'yung experience," Aquino added.

The movie follows a packed year for Aquino, having starred in the ABS-CBN series “How to Move On in 30 Days,” as well as the romance drama “Expensive Candy” with Julia Barretto, and the romantic comedy film "I Love Lizzy" with Barbie Imperial.

Related video: