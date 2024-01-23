Daniel Padilla to renew contract with ABS-CBN, Star Magic

(UPDATED) Daniel Padilla will remain in ABS-CBN's Star Magic, contrary to reports that he is not going to renew his contract with the Kapamilya talent management agency.



The past weeks, rumors have been circulating that Padilla is shopping around for a new talent management agency following his break-up with longtime girlfriend and on-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo.

When sought for clarification, Star Magic denied the rumors and clarified that Padilla will remain a Star Magic talent.



Star Magic said Daniel is set to renew his network contract with ABS-CBN next month.

His upcoming projects will be announced soon.

