Daniel Padilla visits orphans, kids stricken by cancer





MANILA -- Star Magic's official Instagram account posted a video of Daniel Padilla reading a book in front of orphans and kids with cancer. The video was uploaded a few minutes past midnight on Thursday.

The caption reads: "A heartwarming Christmas surprise from the Supreme Idol and sibs."

Padilla, together with his siblings Carmella and Magui, spent the day playing with kids, storytelling and gift giving, organized by the House of Treasures.

This is the first public appearance of Padilla since the confirmation of his breakup with ex-girlfriend and love team partner Kathryn Bernardo.

More photos and videos were uploaded on Instagram by a user with account name 'winterfair,' In one of the videos uploaded by winterfair, Padilla can be seen playing 'rock-paper-scissors' with one of the kids.

"Winterfair" described the day as "fun-filled" and thanked Padilla for putting smile in the faces of the kids, as well as the organizers for the meaningful event.



