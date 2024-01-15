Vietnamese woman speaks up on rumors linking her to Daniel Padilla

Photos from Minh Phuo, also known as Emma, and Daniel Padilla Instagram account.

Minh Phuo of Vietnam has spoken up about rumors linking her to actor Daniel Padilla.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Phuo, also known as Emma, said she only exchanged a few words with Padilla when the actor visited her brother's bar in Vietnam.

"Since last year, I have received a lot of messages from fans and supporters of Daniel Padilla, a famous actor in the Philippines. It is known that Daniel visited Vietnam last year with his friends. Prior to his visit in my country, I have never met him," Phuo said in an Instagram post.

"My brother owns the bar that Daniel went to. My brother told me that Daniel is there and I can say hi to him because I know he is a famous actor. I saw Daniel and his friends in the bar, exchanged a few words, and then I went back home with my sister. That is the end of my interaction with him."

Phuo then reminded the public to stop spreading disinformation.

"I know you guys love and appreciate your idol. I also feel the same to the artists I support, but please be civilized and polite. Please be a cultured person. You guys have threatened my life and my job, sent messages and spammed my family and friends. This is something I would not wish to happen to anyone," she said.

"A lot of you guys think that I am someone important, but I want to ask the question: are you accusing me with no proof and all speculations? To be clear, I do not know who Johnnymoonlightz is, and I do not care who he is either," she added.

"I am a common Vietnamese citizen. I work, hang out with my friends, meet people, and live my life normally. I hope you maintain dignity and respect when coming to my social media, and please do not act without thinking."

Last year, Padilla and her long-time girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo announced their split on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: