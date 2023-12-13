MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla publicly reunited on Wednesday, almost two weeks since they announced their breakup.

The former sweethearts sang the "Friends" theme "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Their performance is part of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which will be aired this coming weekend.

It was in late November when Bernardo and Padilla separately took to Instagram to announce that they have ended their 11-year relationship.

"Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you," Bernardo said.

Padilla, for his part, told his former girlfriend: "Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide."