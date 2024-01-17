Ariana Grande to drop new album 'eternal sunshine' on March 8

'eternal sunshine' cover. Photo from Ariana Grande's Instagram account.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande has shared more details about her seventh studio album on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Grande revealed that the album will be titled "eternal sunshine" and will be released on March 8.

Prior to releasing the details of the seventh album, Grande posted a quote from Alexander Pope: "(H)ow happy is the blameless vestal's lot! (T)he world forgetting by the world forgot. (E)ternal sunshine of the spotless mind! (E)ach pray'r accepted and each wish resign'd."

Grande also revealed on of the covers for the album and confirmed fan theories that she will be covering her face with her hands based on the music video of "yes, and?" released last week.

With samples from "Vogue" by Madonna, Grande returned with the new single "yes, and?" with a message on how to address problems and hate comments on social media.

Grande first hinted at her music comeback last December with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

Grande gave fans a treat in 2023 with a remix version of The Weekend's track "Die For You" which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

