Ariana Grande makes music comeback with 'yes, and?'

'yes, and?' cover. Photo from Ariana Grande's Instagram account.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande returned to the music scene with her new single "yes, and?" released Friday.

With samples from "Vogue" by Madonna, the track features Grande's message on how to address problems and hate comments on social media.

The music video of "yes, and?" is also expected to be released by 11 p.m. (Manila time), with a teaser talking about the rumors about Grande.

Grande first hinted at her music comeback last December with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

Grande gave fans a treat in 2023 with a remix version of The Weekend's track "Die For You" which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

