Ariana Grande to drop comeback single ‘yes, and?’ on Jan. 12

‘yes, and?’ cover. Photo from Ariana Grande’s Instagram account.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande is set to return with new music this year.

In an Instagram post, Grande revealed that her comeback single “yes, and?” will be released on January 12.

Fans anticipated the pop star’s announced following hints posted on dates with the number seven.

Grande first hinted at her music comeback last December with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

In an Instagram post, Grande posted snaps and clips of her mixing tracks, making some artists like Victoria Monet, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, SZA, among others excited for her return.

"Oh this bout to eat," SZA said. "UN MUTE PLS," Eilish added in the comment section.

Grande gave fans a treat in 2023 with a remix version of The Weekend's track "Die For You" which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

Grande made her music debut with "Yours Truly" in 2013, followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), "thank u, next" (2019), and "positions" (2020).

She has 2 Grammys under her belt — Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

