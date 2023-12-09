'AG7?': Ariana Grande hints at music comeback

American singer Ariana Grande hinted her music comeback with some fans speculating that she is set to release a new album.

In an Instagram post, Grande posted snaps and clips of her mixing tracks, making some artists like Victoria Monet, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, SZA, among others excited for her return.

"Oh this bout to eat," SZA said. "UN MUTE PLS," Eilish added in the comment section.

Grande gave fans a treat this year with a remix version of The Weekend's track "Die For You" which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Her last original song is "Just Look Up" with Kid Cudi for the soundtrack of the Netflix film "Don't Look Up," released in December 2021.

Grande made her music debut with "Yours Truly" in 2013, followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), "thank u, next" (2019), and "positions" (2020).

She has 2 Grammys under her belt — Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

